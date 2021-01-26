Royal Canadian Air Force conducts Fighter Training in the High Arctic

The RCAF conducted High Arctic air training in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Photo: Cpl Dominic Duchesne-Beaulieu, 3 Wing Imaging

National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

From January 18 to 20, 2021, as part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ ongoing commitment to an enduring presence in the furthest reaches of the Arctic, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) conducted High Arctic air training involving two CF-18 Hornet fighters and one CC-150T Polaris air-to-air refueling aircraft operating from Iqaluit, Nunavut.

The training saw CF-18 fighter jets from Bagotville, Quebec rendezvous with a CC-150T Polaris air-to-air refueler over Baffin Bay where they successfully conducted air-to-air refueling before continuing North for the remainder of the mission conducting an Arctic patrol up the North-East side of Baffin Island, in the vicinity of Nanisivik, Nunavut.

Training like this demonstrates the RCAF’s ability to operate in the High Arctic. It enhances the RCAF’s ongoing support to operations and exercises, and showcases the Canadian Armed Forces’ ability to project force into the region so that we can work cooperatively with our partners.