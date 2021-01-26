Your mental health matters

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

First thing first. We need to understand the difference between mental health and mental illness because, even though these terms are often used interchangeably, they aren’t the same thing. An individual who experiences mental illness means that their thoughts, perceptions and/or emotions are disturbed in a way that affects their ability to function well. Mental illness can vary in severity from mild to severe. Mental health, on the other hand, is a state of well-being that every single one of us has. Like physical health, we all have mental health, and we need to look after both. As with physical health, the goal is not to just survive throughout our life span without illness, we want to thrive with enjoyment, passion and a sense of purpose.

The Health Promotion team has been focusing on mental health awareness throughout January 2021. This will culminate with Bell Let’s Talk Day on 28 January, which is an annual initiative by Bell to create awareness around mental health and raise funds for mental health initiatives in Canada. In case you were unaware, on 28 January, Bell will contribute 5 cents for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, or social media video view and use of their Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. The Health Promotion team has also partnered with 22 CFHSC Mental Health Services to bring you Mental Health Virtual Moments from 4 Wing helping professionals on social media (4 Wing Connection on Facebook and @4winghealthpromotion on Instagram).

Mental health is important at any time in any year. Over the past year, however, the world experienced, and is still experiencing, a global pandemic. This is an unprecedented experience and creating many new difficulties, including isolation from others. Surveys and questionnaires by Statistics Canada and other organizations, such as the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have found that Canadians are struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics Canada released their findings of the “Impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians: Your Mental Health” questionnaire on 27 May 2020. This questionnaire found 24% of participants reporting fair or poor mental health. The 2018 Canadian Community Health Survey, on the other hand, found only 8% of Canadians reporting fair or poor mental health.

If you are struggling with your mental health, know that you are not alone. Your feelings and your experiences are valid. Just like a sprained ankle or broken arm left untreated could risk your ongoing physical health, a mental illness or difficulty could risk your ongoing mental health. Do not suffer in silence.

• CAF Member Assistance Line: 1-800-268-7708

• 22 CFHSC Mental Health Services: 780-840-8000 ext. 6823 or 6824

• 4 Wing Chaplain Office: 780-840-8000 ext. 7969 (after hours call operator for Duty Chaplain 780-840-8000 ext. 0)

Although the Health Promotion team does not currently have dates for their upcoming courses, please contact us should you wish to be placed on a wait list. Practical courses in the areas of stress management, anger management, interpersonal communication and mental fitness and suicide awareness are available. For units, please contact us to learn more about virtual briefings for your members, including briefings on mental resiliency. The Health Promotion team can be reached at 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca.

