11th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day was January 28

According to letstalk.bell.ca, Canadians and people around the world set all-new records for engagement in the mental health conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day 2021, sharing 159,173,435 messages of support and driving $7,958,671.75 in new mental health funding by Bell.

Now, more than ever, we need to end the stigma on mental health. Bell Let’s Talk Day is just the ice breaker to what should be a continuing conversation every day. No one should have to suffer alone. There are so many resources out there that can help anyone in need.

Here are just some messages from our local and National Defence Team leaders:

Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Commander shared, “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a high degree of uncertainty and disruption to our lives, and it is normal to worry about the potential impact on yourself and your family. As we continue to navigate through this uncertain time and physical isolation, it’s more important than ever to stay connected with friends and family—either virtually, or in ways that follow COVID-19 public health measures.

“Don’t suffer in silence. 4 Wing encourages all leaders, members, and their families, to recognize the signs of mental illness and to seek help for themselves or their loved ones. The best chance for recovery is seeking care early.

“4 Wing members have access to many different support services and resources including the Sentinel program, padres, the Mental Health Department, and even more are available online at forces.gc.ca/yourenotalone.”

4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, added to the message, “Bell Let’s Talk Day is a day where the Canadian Armed Forces along with Canadians across the country come together to raise awareness of mental health. By learning more about mental health, we can reduce the stigma of mental illness in our workplace, our homes and our communities.

“We all need to make an effort to be aware of and address mental health issues as soon as they arise. Together, we can help break down the barriers to mental health care.

“The 4 Wing Support Contacts card provides contact information for support services at 4 Wing and in the local area that are available to the Defence Team and their families.

“This card is available from the splash page and on the 4 Wing Cold Lake Information Facebook Group.”

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, also issued a statement in support of Bell Let’s Talk Day:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced each of us to navigate through uncertain and undeniably stressful times. The Bell Let’s Talk campaign provides us with an excellent opportunity to open up about the challenges we have faced this past year, and is a reminder of how important our connection with others is. That is why the theme for this year’s campaign is ‘When it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts.’

“Our Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members continue to uphold the proud legacy of our Veterans through their work in complex and stressful environments in missions around the globe. Last year, many were called upon in the fight against COVID-19, where they made a tremendous impact, particularly for some of Canada’s most vulnerable. We are grateful to them all, Veterans and current CAF members alike, for their dedication and service to our great nation.

“In recognizing the sacrifices made by our CAF members and Veterans, we must also be ready to support them when occupational stress injuries or mental health issues arise as a result of their service. No one is immune: mental health challenges can affect anyone at any time. Yet we know that unfortunately, the stigma around mental illness can prevent people from coming forward with their own struggles. We want serving CAF members, Veterans and their families, who may be experiencing mental health issues, to know that they are not alone and that resources and support are available to them.

“Continuous improvements to mental health services for the Defence Team community, including serving CAF members, Veterans, and their families, is an ongoing priority. This includes partnering with Bell Canada on Bell Let’s Talk Day, which celebrates its 11th anniversary. The Department of National Defence and the CAF are longstanding partners with Bell on this annual event to encourage a national conversation about mental health. Together, since 2013, we have focused on building awareness, acceptance, and action in mental health, while helping to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“This past year has been unlike any other. It has been uniquely challenging for each of us, in different ways. However, we know the impact one can have on the lives of others by reaching out, sharing our stories, and offering support. We encourage all CAF members, Veterans, and their families to have frank, open conversations about mental health. We can all make a difference in someone’s life simply by listening with kindness and compassion. Because when it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts.”