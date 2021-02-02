Participation in Valentines for Vets a success

Over 130 cards from 4 Wing Cold Lake will be sent to Veteran’s Association for their Valentine’s for Vets initiative. Photo: Jennifer Bain

Jennifer Bain, PSP Community Recreation Supervisor

The 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Department wants to send a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the Valentines for Veterans card making program. Thanks to the effort of this amazing community, we were able to send over 130 cards to the Veteran’s Association to be distributed to veterans in long-term care facilities around the country. In addition to community efforts, Art Smith Aviation Academy also had three classes participate including; Mr. Szabo and Mr. Pinsky in grade five, Mrs. Cardinal in grade three, and Mme. Pinsky in grade five/six. What an incredible opportunity to brighten the lives of those who have served while teaching the future generation about the importance of showing kindness. We are hopeful that this will inspire lifelong interest in giving back to the community and beyond and look forward to seeing even more participants next year.