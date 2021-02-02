February 2, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

Tech At Work, Lox Building Facility
Aircraft Life Support Equipment Technicians, Corporal (Cpl) Taylor Gallanger (left) and Cpl Josh Smith (right) work outside at the Liquid Oxygen Facility, Building 90, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on January 28, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 