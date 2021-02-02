Re-introducing Sports Stores

Sports Stores has a wide variety of outdoor activity equipment for the Defence Team to borrow, including several six-man ice fishing tents (pictured) as well as a few 4-man tents. Ice fishing gear included! Photo: Joy Smith

Joy Smith, Reporter

A new face will be greeting patrons of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Sports Stores. Megan Garrett has joined the PSP team as the new Sports Stores Technician. Raised in Moose Jaw, Megan made her way to Cold Lake via New Brunswick and British Columbia, then returning to Moose Jaw to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan applied for the Sports Stores tech position while still working with PSP in Moose Jaw and was hired shortly after moving to Cold Lake.

Sports Stores has plenty of gear a winter outdoor enthusiast would need to enjoy the great outside. Megan can outfit the whole family with Cross Country skis, snow shoes and ice fishing equipment.

4 Wing Cold Lake maintains several kilometres of groomed Cross Country Ski trails at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club. Cross country ski boots, skis and poles are available in a limited number of sizes for children as well as adults. No helmets are provided.

If skiing isn’t your speed then give snow shoeing a try. Sports Stores has a large quantity of snow shoes in three sizes: adult large, adult small and children.

Sports Stores can also kit you out with all the essentials to go Ice fishing. A six-man ice fishing tent with a heater, a gas-powered auger and rods are just waiting for an afternoon on the lake. Proof of a valid fishing license is required when you pick up the equipment. Be aware that spaces to book the ice fishing gear are limited and they book up fast, so plan ahead.

Pick up and returns to Sports Stores are by appointment only as per COVID-19 regulations. Military members and members of the Defence Team can sign out equipment and gear necessary. Members signing out equipment will be asked to complete some paperwork and provide a deposit in the form of cash or cheque. To reserve equipment, call Megan at 780-840-8000 ext 8193.

Besides being able to get some great gear from Sports Stores, the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre also has a couple great outdoor activity options for a fun afternoon. There’s the outdoor skating rink and the skating trail. No appointment necessary, just bring your skates and gear and enjoy.