You can still participate in Mess activities from the comfort of home

During a Disney themed trivia night, staff came dressed as fun Disney characters. Please note this photograph was taken before enhanced COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. Photo: Submitted

Sara Ashley Hayes, Mess Function Coordinator

Seven months ago, during the middle of the Pandemic and closure of the Messes, the Officers’, Warrant Officers’ & Sergeants, and Jr. Ranks Mess came together to virtually create the 4 Wing Cold Lake’s All Ranks Mess Facebook Page as a means of communication for all ranks. We also wanted to continue to offer our members a recreational means of reoccurring entertainment during this time, and an opportunity to remain in touch and get together virtually once a week to continue to achieve our goal of camaraderie between fellow members, spouses and staff as TGIFs once did.

Themed Virtual Trivia Nights with prizes have become a staple for the All Ranks Mess that both the members and staff look forward to weekly, each Thursday night at 1900 hrs via the simple and easy to use platforms: Zoom and the website: Kahoot! You supply the drinks from the comfort of your own home, and we supply the brainteasers of random knowledge! Hosted each week by your Mess Manager and Function Coordinator, often in theme related costume. Themes consist of any subject: TV Shows, Movies, Music, and Video Games etc. that members and spouses are interested in playing! Trivia can range for all ages (Disney, 90’s, Star Wars) to Adults Only (Family Guy, Die Hard, Horror Films) but mostly lean toward an adult audience, although all are still welcome to play at the discretion of the parent.

Each game guarantees three winners of an Amazon E-Gift Card: first place receives $100, second place is $75 and third place gets $50. A poster advertising the following weeks trivia theme is emailed to all ranks via DWAN Outlook, as well as posted to the 4 Wing Cold Lake All Ranks Mess Facebook Page. Our themed Trivia Nights have been well received during this difficult time, and we look forward to continuing to put them on for our membership. We always welcome new theme ideas, and would love to hear what you’d like to see next!

We look forward to virtually getting together, and you joining us for the next 4 Wing Cold Lake All Ranks Mess Trivia Night – everyone is an expert at something! Please remember that mess member must be present during playing of trivia.

Please forward theme ideas to: 4wingfunctions@gmail.com.