Activities for the whole family to enjoy

Jennifer Bain, PSP Community Recreation Supervisor

Like many other circumstances this year, February break and Family Day long weekend might look a little different than in year’s past. Although that’s true, the 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Department wants to ensure there’s still plenty of fun! Our Fantastic February Fun take and make packages are comprised of crafts and activities for everyone to enjoy. Included in each package is: a family canvas painting activity, yarn and painted heart crafts, date night activities, a STEM trio, a snowman sensory craft, origami paper crafts, plus instruction cards for each craft and activity, and a bonus treat. For step-by-step instructions, participants can check out our Facebook page: 4 Wing Connection, Instagram: 4 Wing Recreation, and YouTube Channel: PSP – 4 Wing Cold Lake, where we will have daily posts at 10:00 with guides for completing these projects at home. Defence team can purchase this full pack for only $10 by registering on Book King at https://bkk.cfmws.com/coldlakepub/courses/index.asp

In addition to our take and make packages, we have daily active movement breaks posted to our social media pages starting Wednesday, 10 February to Monday, 15 February at noon to keep families enjoying some physical activities at home and outside.

Lastly, we will be posting daily boredom busters at 14:00 during the same dates listed above to help families avoid the dreaded “B” word during the school break (i.e. I’m bored!). These ideas are sure to keep hands and minds busy and creative!

We hope you all enjoy our virtual February Break and look forward to seeing everyone in person again soon.