Artist Spotlight

Featuring Art from Military and First Responders

Cpl Nicole Reid

Cpl Nicole Reid joined the Military in 2009 as a reservist in the Infantry. In 2013, she transferred to the Reg Force to become an Aviation Systems Technician (AVN Tech). Upon graduation from trades training at the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering (CFSATE) in Borden, she was posted to CFB Borden’s 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron to work on the CH146 Griffon Helicopter.

During this posting, Cpl Reid was deployed to Mali in support of OP MINUSMA (July 2018 to January 2019). During her time to Africa, Canada was responsible to maintain 24 hour medical evacuation stand-by for the United Nations.

To relax from the heavy and constant workload while on deployment, Reid sometimes played chess to relax on slower days or after work. This painting represents these moments of calmness.

Still early in her career, Reid uses painting to convey her passion of art and her dedication to her work. Knowing that there is an abundance of artwork and illustrations depicting the CH-146 Griffon in flight but a lack of representation for the maintainers who make flying possible, Reid strives to capture the supporting trades one painting at a time.