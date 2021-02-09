February 9, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

Feature Friday
The 4 Wing Health Promotion Department is excited to announce the latest Feature Friday member: Cpl Danielle ”Danny” Nieman is an ATIS Technician that has been posted to 4 Wing Cold Lake since November 2016. Here is a bit of info about how she maintains good health: “I try to remain consistent with training, even with COVID causing closures of gyms and martial arts studios. My wife and I have adapted to training from home, and I run Zoom kickboxing classes twice a week. Staying engaged in physical activity in the winter can be tough, but substituting home workouts for being active outside (i.e. skating, skiing, walks, etc.) helps to keep things interesting! Any activity is better than no activity!” Check out their Instagram @4winghealthpromotion. If you want to be part of the Feature Friday Series, send an email to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca. The Feature Friday Series showcases health conscious 4 Wing members as a way to showcase role modeling of healthy behaviours and to encourage others.

Photo: Submitted
