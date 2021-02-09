February 9, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in Cold Lake
Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinooks from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron lift off the ground for their next flight, at Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on February 4, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging 20210204CK070049D007
