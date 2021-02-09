Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

This Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and I am sure you have planned a romantic date/isolated event with your romantic loved one, if you have such a one. (If you haven’t planned, take this as a hint). It is the season when school children buy packages of Valentine’s cards to distribute to their whole class, so that everyone feels loved, and no one favoured. Although, I suppose you can get a nicer one for your crush if you want. Come to think of it, I don’t know what the schools plan for Valentines this year, when passing around our germs on pieces of paper is taboo for reasons of COVID. We will have to get more creative.

In any case, it is the season of love. But why ‘Valentine’? Valentine is considered a saint in the Roman Catholic Church, and one of the early saints. The reason we celebrate Valentines on February 14th is because that is the day he is believed to have been martyred – executed by the Roman Emperor because of his faith in Jesus Christ – some time in the 3rd century. Seems like an odd way to observe the anniversary of someone’s death though, sending chocolates and flowers to one another. How did we get there?

In truth, we don’t know much for sure about the life of Saint Valentine except that he was killed for his faith, but some details and legends connect him to love. Later legends say that he performed marriages for Christian couples that were denied by the Emperor because of persecution against Christians at the time. This alone makes him a romantic hero, fighting for love against tyranny. He certainly believed in the sanctity of love in marriage, in family as a haven in a sometimes dark and hostile world. So yes, by all means, show your love to your spouse in the name of Valentine, who gave his life for freedom of couples to love so long ago.

Earlier legends about Valentine don’t mention weddings, however, but portray him as a classic martyr – facing trial for sharing his faith with others in Italy. When on trial, his judge made him a challenge: if Valentine healed his daughter’s blindness, he would let him off, and become a Christian himself; otherwise, Valentine should recant. Well, Valentine prayed to God and the daughter received her sight back, and the judge became a Christian. Unfortunately, as Valentine went on as he did before, he was accused again and faced trial before the emperor, who ultimately had him executed. Of course, he was given the chance to reject Jesus and live, but chose instead to stick with him.

This earlier story reveals an even more profound kind of love. It shows compassion for a young child – a stranger – both Valentine’s compassion and God’s love for her by healing her. It shows Valentine’s love for his fellow citizens, by sharing a truth he believed could heal them all of deeper hurts than blindness. It showed his loyalty to Jesus his Lord. This was a self-sacrificing sort of love. So, maybe it is an appropriate celebration to share a message of love and hope with all the kids in our class, or all the folks in our office, perhaps especially the ones who need it a little more.

I wish I could tell you to be like Valentine and you will have a good relationship and everyone will love you, but it would seem that Valentine’s story leads us elsewhere. That is, sometimes you get hurt loving others. Valentine was willing to give his life for this love, like hundreds, and thousands of martyrs of his time and throughout history, because the Jesus he knew did that much and more for him. He was confident of love that conquered even death. May you find that confidence. Happy Valentine’s Day

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca