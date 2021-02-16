Is it time for your mammogram?

Screen Test is coming to Cold Lake March 1 to 9, 2021

Alberta Health Services – Screen Test brings breast cancer screening mobile mammography clinics to women across Alberta. Call 1-800-667-0604 (toll-free) to book a mammogram.

Here are some common myths and facts about breast cancer screening:

Myth #1: Monthly self-examination is the best way to find breast cancer early.

What is most important is that women know how their breasts normally look and feel – from the whole area of breast tissue up to the collarbone and including the armpit. While it is not necessary to have a regimented method for checking your breasts, call your healthcare provider right away if you notice any unusual changes.

Myth #2: Regular mammograms can’t find small tumors any sooner than women could find themselves.

Screening mammograms find many small tumors approximately 2-3 years before they can be felt. That’s why screening is so important — it can find cancer before it has a chance to become more serious.

Who should have a screening mammogram?

Women 50 to 74 should plan to have a mammogram every 2 years and may self-refer. Women 40 to 49 should discuss the risks and benefits of screening with their doctor, and need a referral for their first appointment. There is no cost for this service. For more information visit: www.screeningforlife.ca.