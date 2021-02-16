Reminder: AVN/AVS/Flt Engr Work Analysis Survey

By now you may have been invited to complete the AVN/AVS/Flt Engr Work Analysis Survey that started in mid-January 2021. The aim of the survey is to ensure the work you are currently assigned is captured, and to ensure the formal occupation documents match the requisite experience for selection to Flt Engr. Watch your DWAN inbox for the invitation and submit your responses no later than 28 February 2021. Who will be asked?

• Flight Engineers (Flt Engrs): All Regular Force Flt Engrs at the rank of Corporal who have successfully achieved Operational Functional Point (OFP) as a Flt Engr and have at least one year working as a post-OFP Flt Engr, as well as all Regular Force Master Corporal (MCpl) and Sergeant Flt Engrs.

• Avionics Systems Technicians (AVS Techs): All Regular Force AVS Techs at or below the rank of MCpl who have successfully completed AVS Tech Qualification Level 3 (QL3) training and have been performing in the occupation for at least one year.

• Aviation Systems Technicians (AVN Techs): All Regular Force AVN Techs at or below the rank of MCpl who have successfully completed AVN Tech QL3 training and have been performing in the occupation for at least one year.

IMPORTANT! If you already completed the previous survey in the Fall of 2019 you will be asked NOT to complete the new survey version to prevent duplicate responses.