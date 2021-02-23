4 Wing Command Team Message

Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Commander and

Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer

Hello members and families of 4 Wing,

We seem to be escaping the deep freeze of early February and finally enjoying some better temperatures. I know that the skiers and other outdoor sports fans will be happy for the change. To everyone that works outdoors at 4 Wing, those who have maintained our no-fail operations during the last weeks of -35C, thank you for getting us through some challenging weather! Our NORAD and training missions have been as busy as ever, and it’s only because of those of you that maintain and support operations that we’re able to keep the Fighter Force operating successfully.

This time of year is normally hard for military families in Cold Lake. Besides the weather, we are starting to face the stress of posting season and home sales, and there is never enough information available when we need to make plans and decisions. This year, we also have the uncertainty and restrictions caused by the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. Two weeks ago, Wing Chief Warrant Officer Darling and I hosted a town hall on the 4 Wing Cold Lake Information Facebook group with the aim of starting to increase the amount of direct communications our members receive from Wing Headquarters. For the next few months, we intend to hold a town hall on a monthly basis to pass on new information and give you a chance to ask us questions.

After 11 months of dealing with the pandemic it’s obvious that everyone has COVID fatigue – I know I do. Throughout Canada, in the military and civilian populations, there has been a significant increase in mental health issues during the last year. Cold Lake is experiencing the same concerning trend and although I am glad that an increased number of our members are reaching out to get support, it highlights that the more serious impact of COVID-19 at 4 Wing is to our mental health and emotional well-being. The Wing Chief and I are fully aware that whether it is a travel prohibition, gym closure, or similar restriction, each limitation that I place on the Wing also has a negative impact. That said, we make our decisions deliberatively and collaboratively while balancing the health of our members, the mission, and the threat of COVID-19. I anticipate that in the coming weeks, we will be able to further open the province to non-essential travel and expand the services and programs provided by Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and MFRCS. I’m hoping that these changes, in addition to the improving weather in March, should be a welcome improvement for our fatigued members and their families.

The cold weather and pandemic hasn’t slowed down the number of exciting improvement initiatives here at 4 Wing. As one of our top priorities, the Wing Chief and I are currently working to improve inclusivity and respect in the workplace at CFB Cold Lake. 4 Wing members have done outstanding work with a number of groups and programs including the Cold Lake Pride Network, the Positive Space program, the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization, and the Defence Aboriginal Advisory Group. We will continue to leverage and rely on these existing programs while creating Wing-wide educational opportunities to guide improvements to our workplace culture. In operations, the preparation for the new Fighter Squadron Facility progresses and we will soon see the demolition of 6 Hangar. To me, this marks the beginning of at least a decade of major transformation that 4 Wing will experience as we transition to Canada’s next fighter. For CF-18 operations, we’re currently focussed on improving the availability of parts and support equipment while transitioning more of our experienced technicians to the front line. These improvements will enable an increase in available aircraft and the generation of more flying training hours. There are certainly a lot of exciting things happening at 4 Wing right now!

I hope everyone remains healthy, vigilant, and optimistic as we complete a difficult year and look forward to a much better 12 months.

Like Canadians throughout the country, here at 4 Wing we take time throughout the month of February to honour the contributions, resiliency, and determination of Black Men and Women throughout history. This year’s 2021 theme The Future is Now emphasizes the importance of celebrating and acknowledging the work of the current generation. Our team here at 4 Wing is stronger when we have diversity among our members.