February 23, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

4 Wing Health Promotion Department
The 4 Wing Health Promotion Department is excited to announce the latest Feature Friday member: Maj John Sullivan, a Logistics Officer (Air) who has been in Cold Lake since 2014. To maintain good health, Maj Sullivan works out daily. Check out their Instagram @4winghealthpromotion. If you want to be part of the Feature Friday Series, send an email to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca. The Feature Friday Series showcases health conscious 4 Wing members as a way to showcase role modeling of healthy behaviours and to encourage others. Photo: Submitted
