February 23, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

Griffon On The Tarmac
Pilots, Captain (Capt) Shawn Rudston-Brown (left) and Capt. Rob Campbell from 417 Combat Support Squadron walk away from a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon after landing on the tarmac outside of Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on February 18, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
