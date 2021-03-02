March 2, 2021

MFRCS receives support for Welcome Bags

MFRCS
The Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) accepts a cheque for $5000 from Lakeland Credit Union (LCU) in support of their Welcome Bags. Welcome Bags are presented to newcomers posted to 4 Wing, and contain information about 4 Wing, the MFRCS, and the local area. Standing left to right: Judith Chance, MFRCS Fund Development Manager, Wing Commander, Col Dave Moar, Floyd Perras, MFRCS Executive Director, Kelly McGiffin, LCU President, William Akoto, LCU Manager, Brand Experience, and WCWO Lee Darling. Photo: MFRCS
