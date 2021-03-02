There’s a new truck in town

4 Wing Fire Hall Gold Crew (back row) Mcpl (Master Corporal) Joshua Dewar, Cpl (Corporal) Daniel Despres, WO (Warrant Officer) Brian Marchand, Lt (lieutenant) Frasier Philips. (front row) Master Warrant Officer Garrett Powers, Cpl Brayden Cliff, Aviator Matthew Noad and Cpl Jade Le Bel. Proudly presents their new crash truck Red 11. February 19 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake, AB. Photo: Private Connie Valin

Capt Rachel Brosseau, 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer

Last month, the 4 Wing Fire Department received and put into service a new Crash Response Vehicle—more affectionately known as “Red 11.” Red 11 has some new capabilities and features from its predecessor. It is a larger truck with increased horse power and still maintains a capacity of 6000L; meaning it can hold up to 6000L of water. Firefighters use three different types of agent: water, foam, and dry chemical. There is a low and high flow setting. On high each turret can release 2800L/min of agent. However, one of the new features is an interlock system where only one turret can be on high at a time, thereby ensuring the truck isn’t drained of agent in one minute—conserving agent is key!

Another new feature is the redesigned pistol grip. The controls now face the firefighters to make it easier to see the selection options for high or low flow water and dispersed or straight stream flow. One of the most noticeable changes to the truck is the futuristic body design. Aesthetic aside, this new design offers better visibility with the large windows and streamlined frontend.

Red 11 is a welcome addition to the 4 Wing Fire Department that will make day to day operations more efficient and effective.

The newly acquired “Red 11” Crash Response Vehicle during night-time familiarization drills on February 19, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo: S1 Justin Spinello