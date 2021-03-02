This Week from the 4 Wing Chaplain’s Office

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

CLOTHING DRIVE

The 4 Wing Chaplain’s office is asking for your help with a clothing drive to support the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre (DMSCC). It’s simple, just drop off any used women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories to the Chaplain’s office (Bldg 115) by March 5th, 2021.

The DMSCC is a local emergency shelter for women and children fleeing from intimate partner abuse. It provides a 24/7 crisis line and community outreach support services for men, women and children.

This fundraising initiative is in partnership with Ella’s Closet and Orbiting

Trends. 100% of proceeds raised from this drive will benefit local

community initiatives.

CALLING LOCAL ARTISTS AND PHOTOGRAPHERS

The 4 Wing Chaplain’s office is woefully in need of revamping. So the chaplains are calling on the talented artists and photographers in our 4 Wing community. We would love to display your art and creations in our office space.

Anyone is welcome to submit a wall piece. There is no age limit and no set theme. You will also have a chance to win an Amazon gift card. So bring your inspiration and creativity.

Please drop off your submissions to the Chaplain’s office (Bldg 115) by

16 April 2021.

For more information please contact Padre Megan Jones at local 8167 or at megan.jones@forces.gc.ca.