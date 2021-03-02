Upcoming fun with PSP

PSP Community Recreation

The 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation department has been creatively finding ways to support the 4 Wing community in their pursuit of recreational activities. We have monthly Take & Make packages with all supplies required, plus instruction cards, and step-by-step video guides posted to our YouTube channel PSP – 4 Wing Cold Lake. In addition, we are encouraging active movement and outdoor fun through our social media pages and virtual programming. March is all about St. Patrick’s Day, and with themed play dough, shamrock canvas painting, and clover design art there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Register on Book King for this $10 package and pick up through Sports Stores (by appointment, 780-840-8000 extension 8193) starting Monday, 1 March 2021.

April we are hoping to begin offering some in person programming, with a spring scavenger hunt planned with fun hints to locations all around 4 Wing, and fantastic prizes at each stop. We are also prepared for possible continued restrictions with our virtual spring break, which will offer active play, crafts, and boredom busters every day during spring break through our social media pages. We will have Take & Make packages to coincide with some of our crafts as well to streamline the process. To encourage our community to enjoy the outdoors, we have a park passport event, which will take place all month, can be completed by any age group, and even has some prize incentives.

Follow our social media for details on any upcoming programs or events. Facebook: 4 Wing Connection, Instagram: 4 Wing Recreation, and YouTube: PSP – 4 Wing Cold Lake