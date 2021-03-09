Aviation, STEM, and Women!

Captain Amanda Kok (left) after a backseat ride in the CF-18 in Key West, US in 2017. Pictured (right) is friend Sergeant Jenn Mate. Photo: Submitted

Captain Amanda Kok

March is one of my favourite months of the year. The days are getting longer, the temperature is getting warmer, spring is officially here, it is National Engineering Month, and it is the home of International Women’s Day and the Women of Aviation Worldwide Week. The only thing that I love more than doing what I am passionate about every day, is sharing with people my unfathomable love for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), aviation, and how that has been the focal point of my career.

I am, a CF-188 Aerospace Engineering Officer (AERE) and a Project Officer in-training at the Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation Flight (FOTEF) of 434 Squadron. This truly is a dream come true for an aerospace nerd, such as myself. When I was a young child, my eyes were always turned towards the sky – much to my own peril. I am a very clumsy person on the best of days. As such, inattention to where I was walking – just so I could catch a glimpse of the stars or an aircraft flying overhead – often resulted in injury. In any case, it was worth it! I was one of few children who knew exactly what I wanted to be when I grew up – a rocket scientist, or an astronaut – OR BOTH! I was also one of even fewer, who was a girl and grew up in a household where my parents supported my dreams and endeavours to follow this career path.

My father shared my affinity for the cosmos and aerospace industry, and he and my mother raised me to believe that if I worked hard and set my mind to it – the possibilities were endless!

To become an AERE, I first needed to graduate from university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering. Through the Regular Officer Training Plan (ROTP), the military paid me to attend university and completely covered the cost of my tuition and textbooks. I graduated from Ryerson University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering in June 2014, and was then posted to Cold Lake, AB. Initially upon enrollment, I had been streamed to become an Aerospace Controller. While still a very exciting career, it was not the best use of my talents – considering I had just spent the last five years studying advanced aerospace engineering and structural design theory. Within a month of arriving in Cold Lake, I received an occupational transfer in the AERE trade. I then commenced the AERE Preparatory Phase (APP), which consisted of on-the-job training with Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Maintenance Superintendents, and experienced AERE’s at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Once this phase of training was completed, I then attended the AERE Officer Basic Course at CFB Borden. This course provided me the knowledge and basic experience required to commence my duties using theoretical and practical exercises. Once I successfully completed the baseline training requirements to be an AERE, the real fun could finally begin.

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) AERE’s have five main branches of work that they participate in and they have the opportunity to work across all of the aircraft fleets that the RCAF employs. These five branches include Maintenance Support and Management, Technical Accreditation and Weapons’ System Management, Project Management Office, Test and Evaluation, and Space. So far, I have worked in Maintenance Support and Management, out-of-trade at the Cold Lake Transition Centre, and now I am working within Test and Evaluation. Generally speaking, AERE’s are responsible for all aspects of the engineering, maintenance and management of military aircraft, in addition to the support equipment and facilities during military operations. These responsibilities are further broken down to include:

• Managing and supervising the personnel and resources required for the servicing, inspection and repair of aircraft;

• Oversee designing, developing and testing new systems and modifying existing ones or conducting the life cycle management of aircraft and air weapon systems;

• Participating in the formulation of plans, policies, standards and specifications for present and future military aircraft and their support equipment and facilities; and

• Providing technical advice on aircraft operation.

This job has afforded me several opportunities to learn about the entire CF-188 Hornet aircraft and the multi-faceted roles that it plays in domestic and international operations. I have also experienced so many opportunities to diversify my skillsets and develop professionally and personally. I have run maintenance and aircraft scheduling for two Cold Lake Air Shows, gone on exercise with 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron in the USA, and my job has taken me all over Canada to support, train, and advise RCAF leaders regarding aspects of aircraft maintenance and technical training. My job has even taken me to Germany to train with other aircraft maintainers and engineers from NATO-allied countries on evaluation techniques and best practices to ensure that we all can function together as a team. Last year I had the opportunity to work out of trade as the Officer Commanding of the Cold Lake Transition Centre. There, I provided administrative assistance to military members who were ill and/or injured to enable them to heal and either return to their duties on Base or transition out of the military. I am now working towards my Project Officer qualification at FOTEF. All of my previous experience has allowed me to learn about the CF-188 Hornet fleet, human factors, and now I can apply that learning in an operational test and evaluation setting. What this means is that as new equipment and software are developed for the CF-188 Hornet fleet, engineers develop test plans with pilots so that we can assess the operational suitability and effectiveness for this equipment. This ensures that end-user technicians and pilots are receiving the best equipment to meet their operational needs. Every day I am challenged to think outside of the box and learn something new.

Outside of the workplace, I have many hobbies and activities that I like to partake in. I adore learning new things and exploring the world around me. What I am most passionate about, though, is sharing my love of STEM and the aerospace industry with others. As the Lakeland District Commissioner and Guider for the 5th Medley Girl Guides in Cold Lake, I am able to teach girls and young women about camping, trekking, and STEM! These positions challenge me to see the world with fresh eyes, and to tackle everyday challenges with the curiosity of a child. Working with these youth inspire me to be a better person, and it brings me great joy to see the makings of future astronomers, doctors, videogame programmers, and more!

To anyone who is thinking of joining the military or a career in aviation, it can be a rollercoaster of your wildest dreams! Not every day is going to be glamourous and exciting, but you will encounter so many opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to the industry. To the women and girls out there, stay true to yourself, be brave, be outspoken, and trust your instincts. There’s a place for you in this exciting, innovative, and rewarding industry!