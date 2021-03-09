Bitter and cynical

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Howard Rittenhouse

A few years ago when I was posted to Edmontton, we welcomed the arrival of a brand-new, never-before-used, straight-out-of-the-wrapper chaplain. He hadn’t even been to basic yet!

Early on, he impressed me (and I don’t impress easily – unless it’s shiney!) with his thoughtfulness, sense of humour, self-deprecation, and willingness to learn. But I wasn’t worried – I knew that we’d break him of such bad habits.

I was taking him around the base – clothing stores, HQ, introducing him to the 3 Div chaplain – and went back to the chapel for lunch during which one of the chaplains regaled us with some moronic goings-on by a soldier. Following this conversation, I remarked to the new padre, “Like I always say – people are stupid!”

Now, I ask you, does that pithy observation strike you as cynical?

Well, I guess it might at that. At a unit gathering, I was talking to some of the clerks and perhaps was being overly dark in my humour (bad habit I learned with the infantry). I must’ve been more cynical than even I realized because one of the clerks innocently pronounced, “Imagine how cranky he’d be if he didn’t have Jesus in his life!” I found that side-splittingly funny – and honest.

And she was right. Over the course of my life, I allow that I’ve become a bit cynical, a bit jaded, a bit skeptical, and maybe even a little bitter (at least about my infamous losing streak in Roll Up the Rim when Tim Horton’s had such a cursed contest). Life has a way of serving up great steaming piles of … stuff, and you just have to roll with it, deal with it, and move on.

Of course, that’s easier to say when you aren’t neck deep in it. Maybe it’s a posting that you’re dreading and now you have to move during COVID! Maybe it’s the disintegration of your marriage (or second one). Maybe it’s a medical diagnosis that’s putting your career – or your life – in jeopardy. Maybe it’s issues with your kids, or with your spouse’s kids – blending families can be fiendishly difficult. Maybe it’s concern and anxiety over aging parents whose health is fragile and you’re two, three, or four provinces away.

Perhaps your equilibrium has been disturbed by the recent news of investigations into the last two CDSs. Such news can easily breed not only cynicism, but a distrust and on-going lack of faith in leaders at all levels. I hope that isn’t the case, but it’s disturbing nonetheless and needs to be dealt with transparently and with integrity.

Whatever the pressure or stress – and perhaps there’s more than one going on – it’s making you that little bit more cynical, angry, scratchy, difficult to be around, and just plain bitter. You may think that other people don’t seem to have it quite as rough.

It’s a matter of perspective. As the old proverb says, “I complained because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no legs.” And I don’t mean to say that what you may be experiencing is piddling, but you can usually find someone else whose load is far greater than yours. Nonetheless, the load you carry is a burden, and after miles and miles it feels even heavier, and there seems to be no end in sight, so it will just get heavier still.

Let me encourage you: you don’t have to carry it alone. Lean on your family, on your mates, on the supports in the CAF (MH, CFMAP, MFRC, and other acronyms). We need to share each other’s burdens, and not walk the road alone. No one should have to carry the weight alone. If you don’t know where to turn, call a padre.

Finally, you have a choice in how you respond to life’s little gifts: with resilience and resolve, or with bitterness and cynicism. I hope you choose the former.

After all, you don’t want to end up like me, do you?

howard.rittenhouse@forces.gc.ca