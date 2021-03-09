CAFSO wants you

The Courier

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Program is seeking a volunteer for the position of CAF Curling Chief Official. The Chief Official position for curling has been created to help grow the sport at the base/regional level.

While curling is not a CAF National sport, the CAF Sports Office (CAFSO) acknowledges the benefits of having a chief official assigned to the sport to assist the CAFSO and act as a subject matter expert to enhance local programs.

The Chief Official position for the sport of Curling will include the 2021- 2024 Championships (4-year position). It is open to CAF military members (Regular Forces, Class B Reservist IAW CANFORGEN 165/15) or full-time employees of the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

The position of the CAF Curling Chief Official can be both rewarding and demanding with a number of duties that must be fulfilled.

As per the CAF Sports Championships Operations Manual, the Chief Official is appointed by the Manager, Canadian Armed Forces Sports. The CAF Chief Official will be selected based on their technical background, sporting experience, and suitability. Each candidate will undergo a formal selection process including an interview and aptitude assessment based on the shared competencies of the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

For a copy of the Call for Nominations, click here, or should you have any questions or require further clarification regarding the position or application process, please contact Denis Gaboury (gaboury.denis@cfmws.com) or Jerry Ingham (jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca) at 780-840-8000 local 8195.

All applications must be received by the National Sports Coordinator, (taillefer.jessica@cfmws.com) NLT 22 March 2021.