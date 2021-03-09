Canadian Armed Forces members to receive pay increase

Most Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members can expect to see something extra in their pay this month. Photo: National Defence

Defence Stories

Most Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members can expect to see something extra in their pay this month. Beginning March 31, 2021, eligible CAF members will receive a general pay increase, effective retroactively to April 1, 2018 and covering the past three fiscal years.

Those who may be eligible for a lump sum back-payment include Regular or Reserve Force Non-Commissioned Members, General Service Officers and Pilots at the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel and Commander and below, as well as Medical and Dental Officers.

This pay increase does not apply to senior officers at the rank of Colonels and Captains (Navy) and above. Their rates are managed separately and at this time, no decision has been made regarding an increase for them.

The compounded increase of 6.1 percent demonstrates Canada’s continued support of CAF members, fairly compensating them for their continued service. The Government of Canada recognizes and appreciates the outstanding contributions and sacrifices made by CAF members and their families in service to our country.

The back payment covers retroactive increases starting April 1, 2018, calculated as follows:

• Effective April 1, 2018, an economic increase of 2.8%

• Effective April 1, 2019, an economic increase of 2.2%

• Effective April 1, 2020, an economic increase of 1.0%

CAF members can view their new pay rate or statement electronically via Employee Member Access Application (EMAA), as individual payments will depend on rank, pay increment (PI), and time worked in each category.

CAF members who released after March 31, 2018 will be eligible for a lump sum back payment and adjustments to their Canadian Forces Severance Pay based on the new rates effective at release on 31 March, 2021. Former members should contact the Release Benefits Administration via email to the Administrative Response Centre (ARC) (CMPARC.CRACPM@forces.gc.ca) to inquire about their own specific case.

This updates the rates of pay for the majority of CAF members with an economic increase aligned to the salary improvements reached through the collective bargaining process for employees of the Core Public Administration of the Public Service of Canada. The Department of National Defence and the CAF recognize the need to ensure that military compensation remains fair and relevant, to ensure the attraction and retention of the highest standard of personnel required for the challenges of service in the profession of arms. Treasury Board approval of these increases recognizes the value of military members, strengthens overall morale, supports Strong, Secure, and Engaged initiatives in attraction and retention, and strengthens the larger employment model of the CAF.