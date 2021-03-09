March 9, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

Cpl Desrosiers
It’s time for #FeatureFriday! Health Promotion’s featured member is Cpl Roxanne Desrosiers, an Aircraft Structures Technician who has been posted to Cold Lake for a little over two years. Here is a little bit of info from her: “Weight lifting and soccer are two of the things that I have been doing consistently for the last three years to keep my physical and mental health in top shape. Through a well-balanced diet and an active lifestyle, I’ve been able to achieve so much more than I thought. I just want to remind everyone that being kind to yourself goes a long way. If you fall down or have a hiccup, it’s okay. Everyone’s journey is different, you just have to remember to pick yourself back up and try again.” Would you like to be featured in the series? Contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca! Photo: Submitted
