March 9, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

Exercise WINTER BLITZ
Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornets from 4 Wing Cold lake lined up for spool up during exercise WINTER BLITZ on the tarmac of Hangar 2 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta on March 1, 2021. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging
