A dynamic career with the RCAF

On March 9, 2020, Corporal Kirandeep Braich (right) shows Nolan Boisvert how to use a torque wrench, a tool used frequently by 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Aviation Systems Technicians at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Private Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Capt Rachel Brosseau, 4 Wing Public Affairs

Corporal (Cpl) Kirandeep Braich is an Aviation Technician (AVN) at 1 Air Maintenance Squadron at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Cpl Braich has worked on the CF-18 servicing, maintenance, troubleshooting, operating support equipment, inspections, aircraft functional checks, towing, marshalling, and paperwork for related systems.

The journey to become a qualified AVN tech is not a short path but Cpl Braich soaked in every minute, encountering many unique experiences along the way. After basic training Cpl Braich completed three years of continuous trade training from April 2016 to April 2019. She explains, “In that time, I completed four training courses which involved common core topics where you learn the basics, trades course, aircraft specific servicing course, and aircraft specific type course. My training was fast paced yet manageable at the same time.”

Since her posting Cold Lake and working on CF-18s Cpl Braich has been a part of first line missions, gone on temporary deployment, has had leadership opportunities from developing subordinates to leading a maintenance action, and hosting crew briefings. She has also been heavily involved in sports including, ice hockey, volleyball, badminton, and also competed in the February 2020 Badminton Regionals hosted in Comox, BC.

When asked what she enjoys about the trade Cpl Braich explains, “I enjoy learning about all the internal systems of the aircraft which helps me troubleshoot when we run into issues and the rewards of making an aircraft serviceable. I enjoy the inclusivity and the whole dynamic of working with a respectful team.” Cpl Braich adds, “The opportunities available to advance your career within the CAF are abundant. The CAF have so many opportunities and some of them you wouldn’t imagine ever being a part of.”

Cpl Braich remarks, “Outside of the day-to-day work environment the CAF also provides many different volunteer opportunities which has been a big motivator for me.” Cpl Braich and a colleague established and are coaches for the Bhangra Club at 4 Wing. Bhangra is a form of Indian dance—popular in the northern side of India. The duo has hosted Bhangra workshops and Bhangra aerobics workouts at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre and in the local community at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. With the on-going pandemic they have made the shift to offering virtual classes. Cpl Braich has also hosted PT sessions for members using dance aerobics and performed as part of CAF sports day.

Outside of the CAF Cpl Braich is the Secretary for Lakeland Multicultural Association (LMA) a local community group in Cold Lake. LMA brings and celebrates diversity in the Lakeland region by hosting multicultural events throughout the year.

To anyone thinking about joining the CAF, “Being in the CAF comes with many challenges and opportunities which not only are rewarding but also make you grow as a person. I never thought I would join the CAF because I didn’t think I belonged but joining the forces was one of the best decisions I ever made as it made me stronger and part of the team.” says Cpl Braich.

Corporal Kirandeep Braich (front row, second from the left) and other athletes from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, mark the start of the Canada West Badminton and Squash Regional Championships at 19 Wing Comox, British Columbia, on 25 February 2020 Photo: Cpl Joey Beaudin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo