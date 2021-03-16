Good news for new moms

The new lactation room is for women who choose to continue breastfeeding while returning to work and is open to all members of the Defence team. Photo: Submitted

Joy Smith, Reporter

For breastfeeding women, pumping is sometimes required 3 – 4 times daily and each session may take upwards of 45 minutes and finding a place to pump while at work is sometimes difficult.

The World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding for the first 6 months, and can be sustained for up to 2 years or longer to increase and improve the immune system of the infant. Accommodating those who wish to breastfeed should be supported in a safe and practical way.

That’s why 4 Wing Cold Lake is now providing a dedicated Lactation Room for women who choose to continue breastfeeding while returning to work.

The room is located in the small building between the CANEX and the gym, and is designed specifically for women to express milk (pump) in a quiet, private and comfortable space. There is enough space in the room for two women to use at a time while maintaining social distancing, and the room has a refrigerator for storage. The room is available Monday to Friday from 08:00 – 16:30 hours.

1 CAD HQ in Winnipeg and Shearwater already have Lactation Rooms and the National DWAO is currently working towards having a CAF policy created.

Questions concerning the Lactation Room may be directed to Maj Alexia Hannam at Alexia.hannam@forces.gc.ca.