Government of Canada awards Wing support services and facilities maintenance contract for 5 Wing Goose Bay

March 15, 2021 – Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador – Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Well-maintained infrastructure and well-supported operations are essential to ensure Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) defence capability and capacity. To support this requirement, the Government of Canada is providing the Royal Canadian Air Force with workplaces and support services that ensure effective Wing operations.

On March 12, Public Services and Procurement Canada awarded a contract to renew 5 Wing Goose Bay’s existing Wing support services and facilities maintenance contract. This 10-year contract is valued at $694 million, and up to $1.5 billion over 20 years if two five-year extension options are exercised. The contract was awarded to Serco Canada Inc. of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and is expected to provide significant economic opportunities for the region, sustaining approximately 250 jobs over 10 years.

Work under this contract will continue to cover a wide range of real property and operational support services. This includes airfield operations support, as well as general maintenance and daily management of buildings, grounds, and infrastructure at the Wing. The CAF and the Department of National Defence (DND) will continue to oversee all aspects of Wing operations, as well as core matters of administration and finance.

DND and the CAF are committed to managing defence infrastructure responsibly, and will continue to ensure personnel have well-kept facilities that enable them to perform the tasks required of them today and into the future.

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, stated that, “This contract will ensure that the Canadian Armed Forces members at Goose Bay will have well-maintained infrastructure and operational support to carry out their important work on behalf of Canadians. This investment is expected to create and support local jobs

including a portion for Indigenous community.”