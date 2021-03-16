Maternity Wellness Program starts April 2021!

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

Are you pregnant or postpartum? There is now a program for you at 4 Wing! Generated from consultations with the local Defence Women’s Advisory Organization and a survey of community members in 2020, the 4 Wing Maternity Wellness Program aims to fill an identified gap in available programming that specifically targets individuals who are pregnant or postpartum. This endeavour is a partnered initiative from the PSP Health Promotion Department, PSP Fitness and Sports Department, and the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre.

What started as a comment about the lack of local military fitness programming specific to postpartum needs, has grown into a full program which incorporates fitness, education, and support. The 12 April 2021 launch will be the first time this 8-week program runs, and we’re looking to not only provide some great opportunities for our pregnant and postpartum members, but also to learn and grow from the experience.

The Maternity Wellness Program is targeted toward pregnant and postpartum individuals from the 4 Wing Community, including military and civilian personnel, Veterans and spouses. We encourage partners and support individuals to also take part, as we believe it can help round out the experience for the expecting or new mother. This time around, the program will be run completely virtual to work within COVID-19 guidelines.

What can I expect from the Program?

• Support and facilitation by the Health Promotion Specialist, Reconditioning Specialist and MFRCS Family Liaison Officer.

• Live 30-minute virtual fitness classes specific to prenatal and postpartum needs twice a week.

• Weekly 30-45min pre-recorded educational sessions provided by guest subject matter experts that can be viewed on your own time within that week.

• Monthly virtual peer virtual support group for new and expectant parents.

• Bi-weekly check-ins with program facilitators.

• A private Facebook group for ongoing support between participants (this is an option and not a requirement).

• Support and response from the program facilitators throughout the 8 weeks.

Note that the Maternity Wellness Program is not a replacement or substitution for prenatal education and pregnant individuals are still encouraged to seek out prenatal education.

To learn more about the program or to request a registration package, contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca. We are accepting registration requests for the April launch up until 6 April 2021. Note that military members will receive priority and spots are provided on a first come, first serve basis. Should spots become full, you will be added to a waitlist.