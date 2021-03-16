Regular sleep for a healthy future: World Sleep Day 2021

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

Who doesn’t love sleep? On 19 March 2021, the Health Promotion Team at 4 Wing will celebrate the 14th annual World Sleep Day, a global call to action about the importance of healthy sleep. World Sleep Day was created and is hosted by the World Sleep Society. This year’s theme is “Regular Sleep, Healthy Future” which focuses on sleep as an important health pillar; one that is often put on the back burner.

Good sleep is essential to good health. But what does “good sleep” even mean? First, we need to talk about quantity. The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines and National Sleep Foundation recommend that adults aged 18-64 sleep 7-9 hours per night. Individuals should feel rested and alert the following day. We also want continuous sleep, meaning that our sleep shouldn’t experience gross fragmentation (i.e. frequent awakenings). And lastly, we want sleep that is deep enough that it is restorative. Sleep is now a dedicated Performance (P4) Behaviour in BALANCE, the new CAF Physical Performance. Along with physical activity, nutrition and injury prevention, it was found that sleep is integral to military personnel achieving optimal physical performance and being operationally sound and ready.

We know that a portion of Canadians are not sleeping well. Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) found that 1 in 4 adults aged 18-34 and 1 in 4 adults aged 35-64 are not getting enough sleep. Furthermore, 1 in 2 adults have trouble going to sleep or staying asleep. Research with military personnel have found them to overestimate their own proficiency with insufficient sleep; essentially, they think they function fine when sleeping less than the recommended 7-9 hours. Unfortunately, research has also shown a decrease in military performance when personnel are sleep deprived, including increased risk of committing errors of causing accidents, impaired reasoning skills, impaired short-term memory, and weakened physical performance.

A variety of factors can come into play when we look at why people do not sleep enough or sleep well. These factors can include sleep hygiene, physical and/or psychological conditions, sleep disorders, and family dynamics. Stress is also a common factor in poor sleep quality, with 36.3% of adults who get insufficient sleep reporting chronic stress.

So far, this article may sound gloomy. The good news is, you can work toward getting better sleep by practicing good sleep hygiene and speaking to your healthcare provider if you suspect that there may an underlying issue such as a sleep disorder or physical/psychological condition. Here are some sleep hygiene tips:

• Create a comfortable sleeping environment that is cool, dark and noise-free.

• Avoid alcohol and stimulants (e.g. nicotine, caffeine) in the evening hours before bed.

• Exercise regularly, keeping more strenuous workouts to daytime hours.

• Maintain a regular bedtime/waketime schedule (+/- 30 minutes).

• Practice stress management techniques.

For more sleep hygiene tips and tricks, contact the Health Promotion Department at 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca. We would be happy to provide a Sleep Briefing to your Unit or provide resources to individuals. Make sure to join us on social media (4 Wing Connection on Facebook and @4winghealthpromotion on Instagram) on 19 March for our World Sleep Day activities including Trivia Stories, our Better Sleep for Better Health live virtual webinar, and the launch of our BALANCE Library: Sleep and You Series!

