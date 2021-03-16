When you’ve blown it

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

Nobody’s perfect. It’s true. Nobody.

We play that card, use that phrase defensively when we make mistakes, from huge ones to small ones. It neatly shifts blame and hopefully gets whoever we have hurt or offended off our backs. Mistakes and their fallout do not always neatly resolve when we want them to. Depending on the significance of the injury, the importance of the person injured to us, the singular or chronic nature of the mistake, the amount of public awareness of our failure, things can linger in our minds or the minds of others. And that sucks.

What to do when the problem is between you and someone else is something others have talked about in this space before – the importance of forgiveness is universal, regardless of your religious or spiritual or interpersonal framework. But what do you do when you’ve done that, and the fact that you have blown it is still lingering, still hanging around in your mind, attacking your confidence, your state of mind, your view of yourself?

First, forgive yourself. Sometimes this is the hardest thing. Others may forgive you, you may forgive others, but most often we are our own worst critic. Silence the inner voice of condemnation by forgiving yourself. Grant yourself peace on this issue. Agree within yourself you will not let those emotions arise again, that you can find love and compassion inside you for even such a one as you. When you look at yourself, you don’t see the covered up front that you present to the world. You see all your own warts and wrinkles, your patterns, and all the stuff that you hide from others. It is easy to be angry at that, or depressed, or upset. Forgiveness washes that away.

Second, stop beating yourself up. You don’t have the right to sit in judgment on yourself. You are not objective, and you have no idea exactly what would be fair to take blame for. As much as you know more than anyone else just how much you have failed, what you consider failure may not be so in the eyes of others, in the eyes of the grand scheme of things, in the eyes of the divine.

Third make a plan for next time. Be proactive. Whatever it was you might blame for what went wrong, make a plan for when that becomes a factor again. I find certain things my kids do tend to make me go from 0 to 100 in frustration, and I can snap at them, react poorly and regret it. When I can identify those triggers and prepare for what to do when they happen, I am ahead of the game and can do better. Most mistakes we make come from regularly occurring triggers. So prepare.

Fourth, move on. You are not your mistakes. You are not your omissions. As much as some might want to define you this way, you are more. Labelling, pidgeonholing, putting yourself in a box, all these things limit you. The human spirit was never intended to be so limited as to be defined by clean labels and types. Don’t fall into that trap. Move on and accept you are more than just the things you’ve done wrong. Grow from that place, and you will not only carry less weight intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, but you will grow healthier.

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca