Calling all CAF athletes!

Joy Smith, Reporter

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Program plays a prominent role in promoting fitness and good health within the military community. Sports inspire CAF members to improve their physical fitness and build their leadership and self-discipline skills. Sports also promote teamwork, esprit de corps, loyalty and commitment.

In recognition of all military athletes, the CAF Sports program is calling for nominations for the 2021 CAF Sports Awards Ceremony. The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Award recognizes serving and former members of the CAF for their outstanding athletic performances and remarkable contributions to sport.

Nominations will be accepted in the categories of CAF Sports Hall of Fame; CAF Sports Honour Roll Dedication to CAF Sports; and Outstanding Contribution Award. Nomination forms are to be submitted to Christine Charron no later than 3 May 2021.

Nominations for the Unconquered Award will be considered for serving or retired CAF members who have confronted a life-altering situation and used perseverance and determination through sport or physical recreation to overcome challenges and, most importantly, serve as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.

Unconquered Award nominations are to be forwarded directly to Regional Soldier On Coordinators no later than Monday, 3 May 2021. These do not go through the Command Sports Representatives for their selection process. Nominations must be done using the proper nomination form.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the 2020 CAF Sports season. Due to local, provincial and national public restrictions, very few military or civilian sporting events were held. CAF members did not have equal access to sport across the country as many events and competitions were cancelled. Therefore, the CAF Sports Program will not be proceeding with the Sports Achievement Awards (female athlete, male athlete, coach, official and team of the year) for the 2020 sporting year.

Detailed information and blank nomination forms as well as example nominations are available at www.cafsportsawardsceremony.ca, or contact 4 Wing Sports Coordinator, Jerry Ingham at jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca or at 780-840-8000 local 8195.

The date and format (virtual or in-person) of the 2021 CAF Sports Awards Ceremony will be communicated in the coming months.