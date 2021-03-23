Finding joy

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

All over the country and around the word, many Christians have settled into the somber season of Lent. In fact, we are over halfway through this time of preparation and repentance which will last six and a half weeks. Beginning on Ash Wednesday and taking us through to sundown on Holy Thursday, Lent is observed for forty days. For Christians, it is a time to prepare ourselves before the celebration of Easter. It is a somber season of reflection, prayer, almsgiving and fasting.

Luckily, in this long, solemn Lenten season; our early church mothers and fathers knew that we would need a little bit of a break. Just a little breather; a reminder of the joy and hope we look forward to at Easter. So, on the fourth Sunday of Lent, known as Laetare Sunday, we break with the austerity of Lent and turn our attention and energy to celebration. Laetare is Latin and means, “to rejoice”! This fourth Sunday is set aside to be a day of relaxation from the rigors of Lent. Flowers (which are usually not present during Lent) decorate churches. Priests wear rose-colored vestments and special cakes and treats are served. Just before we head into the sorrow and heaviness of Passiontide we are reminded of the hope and joy we find in Easter and the resurrection of Christ.

Last year, Lent arrived with lockdowns and self-isolation. For many, the new hardships imposed by COVID-19 were well suited to the austerity of the season. A popular meme bore the caption: “This Is the Lentiest Lent I’ve Ever Lented.”

In this second Lent with COVID, we are still enduring, as many people have termed it, a “long Lent” and, thanks to the pandemic, it just seems to keep going. This has been a year of making significant sacrifices. For the good of our neighbors, we have avoided social events, worn our masks and abstained from travel and vacations. We have missed graduations, re-scheduled weddings and postponed funerals and celebrations of life. It’s been a long year and the pandemic has taken a toll on each one of us in many ways.

As we wait out this “Lentiest Lent We’ve Ever Lented,” I encourage you to do so with hope and find something to rejoice in. It may be your own faith practices and spirituality. It may be the changing of the seasons and the arrival of the warm weather. It may be traveling out of the 50 km bubble for the first time in a long time. It may be bringing joy to someone you care about. If we take up this posture of rejoicing, we may begin to see why there are reasons for us to rejoice right now, even as we wait for the end of this pandemic. Remember joy, even in this time of waiting. Blessings on you all.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca