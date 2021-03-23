March 23, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

EX GANDER GUNNER 2021
Captain Chad Boychuk prepares to board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter to start the spool up process on the tarmac outside of hangar 7 during Exercise GANDER GUNNER at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on March 16, 2021. Photo: Avr Kastleen Strome, 4 Wing Imaging
