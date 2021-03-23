Soldier On benefits from 4x4x48 Challenge

Krista Séguin, the Soldier On regional coordinator in the National Capital Region, and service couple Teesha and Rebecca Wheaton-Sparkes. Photo: Submitted

Camille Douglas, Totem Times

Soldier On is a program of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) that contributes to the recovery of ill and injured members and veterans by providing opportunities and resources through sport, recreational, and creative activities. The mission is to empower recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Funds are generated by generous Canadians, members of the CAF, small businesses, corporations and organizations who support the program through donations and fundraising. The fund is managed by Support Our Troops and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

In January six members serving at 1 Canadian Air Division Headquarters signed up for the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge and unanimously decided to select Soldier On as the beneficiary.

They had an inside connection to the organization.

Krista Séguin, the Soldier On regional coordinator in the National Capital Region, goes way back with two of the six team members.

“I have known Rebecca and Teesha for several years and have always known them to accept a challenge, especially if it involves challenging the body and mind,” Krista shares. “They are both so strong and I credit both of them for re-introducing me to sport – volleyball specifically. They helped me gain back my confidence when it comes to sport after my injury that I sustained in the CAF.

When Krista heard that they were completing the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge, it was not surprising that their team was wanting to raise funds for Soldier On.

“It was really heartwarming. This program means a great deal to me as I have seen the difference it can make in one’s life.”

In addition to hosting events, Soldier On can provide short-term financial support remove barriers to reclaiming an active lifestyle. Soldier On has distributed more than $8 million to directly support members and help them be active for life.

“Our program can provide support by helping members acquire sporting or recreational equipment though our grant,” Krista explains. “We can also facilitate participation in local or national sporting, recreational or creative activities, or connect members to our social media sport and recreation communities.”

Throughout the pandemic, Soldier On has expressed that although members may be apart, recovery and support doesn’t have to happen alone. The 4x4x48 Challenge exemplified this.

“I think that the amount of support received for the team’s endeavours displays this mantra perfectly,” Krista observes. “The challenge was remarkable for a few reasons, but it was so encouraging and special to see how many of the team’s friends and supporters opened their wallets in addition to committing their time to connect virtually.”

To learn more about Soldier On, or to be in touch with the regional coordinator closest to them, visit soldieron.ca/Get-Support/Contact-Your-Regional-Coordinator.