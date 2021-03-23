Together, apart: 4x4x48 provides connection

Camille Douglas, Totem Times

In a year that has been defined by being unprecedented, a military move is less than ideal. A service couple being posted to a city in lockdown might take the cake.

Capt Rebecca Wheaton-Sparkes and Maj Teesha Wheaton-Sparkes arrived to 1 Canadian Air Division (1 CAD) Headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the peak of pandemic lockdown.

Teesha joined the team at A4 Log and went to work while physically distanced from her team. The watercooler talk – now non-existent in the physical realm – revolved around COVID-19 and the challenges of maintaining physical fitness routines that are critical to maintaining soldiering abilities.

Gyms were restricted or closed, and most of the Defence Team was working from home.

“We’ve all had to find new ways to adapt at being soldiers,” explains Maj Michael Duong. “We decided that we wanted to stick it to COVID and show that we still can achieve our physical training (PT) goals, regardless of the restrictions and barriers created by the pandemic.”

Maj Duong signed up for the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge, set to take place on social media on March 5. For 48 hours, participants committed to walking or running 4 miles (6.4kms) every 4 hours. Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL, has a global following. The challenge aimed to provide an opportunity to come together for a common goal with people from all over the world.

Michael started recruiting his team, and soon realized that hit the jackpot when Teesha joined A4 Log. His new colleague, and her service partner, happen to be high level athletes who are keen to embrace physically demanding challenges.

Better yet, Rebecca is a consummate planner who was searching for connection in a lock-down. She agreed to leading the team through their social media journey – a critical element of the 4x4x48 Challenge.

With three other members, MWO Ken Reynolds, Lt Stephane Rodrigue, Capt Shelly Simms, team COVID-off and Soldier On was born.

COVID-off and Soldier On

The team of six, aged 36 to 61, has over 114 years of combined service to the CAF. Their charity of choice, Soldier On, was a simple decision. Supporting ill and injured military members and veterans to overcome their injury through sport and activity was a natural fit.

“All donations will directly help our ill and injured members that really need it,” adds Maj Duong. “We were taking back our freedom of movement through PT, and needed the help of donors to appreciate that the human spirit is greater than we all may think.”

Teesha and Rebecca called upon their friends from a Comox posting – a pair of ultra-athletes- to develop a six-week training program for the team.

“Capt Mallory Pullman and MCpl Chris Pullman provided valuable information on nutrition, training ideas and suggestions, and their shared their knowledge and advice on how to succeed at ultra events,” says Rebecca.

Winnipeg is widely accepted as one of the coldest cities in Canada, and the March 5 event date meant training through January and February. For most of the team, they ran outside and alone.

“Our team wasn’t able to physically run together because of COVID-19, but we established a connection, and maintained it throughout, via WhatsApp,” explains Rebecca.

More than anything, this challenge was about bringing people together even though COVID was keeping people apart, and for Rebecca, it was about using her powers for good.

“If I can get others to just start moving, or set a goal they never thought possible, or demonstrate what your mind and body is truly capable of, then it’s all money in the bank!”

The Challenge

Along came Friday, March 5 and people from all over the world would be starting 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours at 8pm PST.

With three children under five at home, Shelley had to delay her start to 10pm because she needed to get her kids to bed. Her partner works 24 hour shifts.

The team was in constant contact via WhatsApp throughout the entire challenge, continuously chatting with each other to provide words of encouragement, or on day two, a listening ear to vent.

Rebecca and Teesha used social media to promote the event over the 48 hours, going live on Facebook at the start of each leg.

“The support we got was astonishing,” says Teesha. “We raised an additional $1,400 during the actual 48 hours of the challenge.”

Supermom Shelley carried her child while walking on her treadmill – with no other options available in the early mornings.

Ken and Steph shared disgusting pictures of their feet as the distance took a toll, and Mike shared an ad from the local buy and sell for a walker that he was seriously considering putting an offer in on.

“This was a way for us all to stay connected despite being apart,” says Rebecca. “It also kept us all accountable. We knew we had to report in after each leg, so not finishing was not an option. The team was counting on you!”

They all agreed that the most disappointing part of the challenge was not being able to eat what they wanted to after.

“We all had a delicious meal planned, but only one of us was able to eat everything we wanted. I think our bodies were too stressed out!”

Teesha and Rebecca planned on having burgers and fries with a side of banana split, but they couldn’t even finish their fries. Shelley and Steph had poutine, and Mike had pizza.

Ken strategically planned his last leg so he would finish at a local pub, and he was the only one able to put back a victory dinner before taking a taxi home.

Aside from the victory lap disappointments, the challenge was a huge success.

For Teesha and Rebecca, solid planning for the 48 hour event paid off.

“Our bodies, minds and spirits all remained in excellent health,” says Teesha. “It just goes to show – train like you fight is legit,” adds Rebecca.

COVID-effect

Due to physical distancing – and being physically distant – Rebecca still hasn’t met her team mates, and Teesha didn’t realize her cubicle was only a few apart from Steph’s desk.

“Even though we all work together, it wasn’t until Monday – the day after the 48 hour virtual challenge – when I realized who he was,” laughed Teesha.

Due to the protection measures in place due to COVID, newly posted members have missed the usual opportunities to meet their colleague and socialize.

“Although I haven’t met half of my team, we are all battle buddies now,” says Rebecca. “The six of us each had our own journey, but we were there for each other through it all.”

Gratitude

Representing the entire team, Rebecca shared the experience with the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge organizers.

“Thank-you for giving me, my team, and everyone who supported us, something to look forward to and work towards over these past few months. We made a lot of people smile and raised a lot of money doing it!”

Since the event was about creating a community and bringing people together, Rebecca’s final thoughts seem to validate the common goal set out by the 4x4x48 Challenge: coming together with people from all over the world.

“It really goes to show how much of a family and community the military is, no matter where you are across this vast country.”

Currently, the fundraising tally sits at $3,710 for Solider On, donated by 70 people.

Soldier on!

Maj Michael Duong, Logistics Officer,1 CAD

This event was very important to me, it was an answer to the frustration and challenges most of us are facing with COVID-19. The military is my life; I am proud and honoured to put on the uniform every day. I love the CAF and what it represents. Part of being a soldier is the importance of PT and the benefits it provides – physical and mental health. I felt that during this pandemic, a lot of this wellbeing was being taken away due to gyms closing and working from home. I had to adapt and compromise on PT, in addition to disruptions to my daily routines. This 4x4x48 Challenge was my way to say, “You don’t get to do this to me, I’m taking it back and I own it. My mental and physical well-being is mine to manage and express, so here is the middle finger, COVID-19!” In some ways this was reclaiming my freedom, by doing something incredibly difficult. I am not a runner. In fact, I hate running. Eventually my inner voice spoke up and said, “If you don’t do this, you’ll regret it for an entire year.” More or less, it’s believing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

MWO Ken Reynolds, Traffic Technician, 1 CAD

It is simple for me! I’m just an old guy trying to stay youngish. I enjoy challenging myself and being active, proving to myself that I can accomplish physical and mentally demanding tasks. I was drawn towards the 4x4x48 Challenge as this is what David Goggins embodies. Staying hard and not quitting against adversary. When the brain and body is saying enough, there’s still more in the tank. Forty percent more, he states. He attempted his navy SEAL course three times before being successful. Never give up. I have adopted two of his quotes as good rules to live by: “mental toughness is a lifestyle” and “I don’t stop when I’m tired, I stop when I’m done”. It was also the opportunity to support a great cause, the Soldier On program, which I’ve supported in the past through the Army Run and by organizing mud run teams. It was also a chance to get to know my co-workers better. “It’s easier to accept the fact that you’re not good enough. We all have a lot more than we think we have.” -David Goggins

Lt Stephane Rodrigue, RCEME Officer, 1 CAD

Maj Duong approached me one day and asked what I thought of the 4x4x48 Challenge. I had no idea what he was talking about. He explained that it was four miles every four hours for 48 hours; I told him that I thought it was a nice challenge. Then he told me that we would raise funds for Soldier On. In 2014 I was diagnosed with PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan, so in an instant, I told him I would participate with him and do the challenge. I know it’s difficult to live with a mental illness since I live with one every day. The support needed is constant, and I was lucky enough to be able to get through. Some of our sisters and brothers do not. It was a difficult challenge, but thinking about the Soldier On program and the money we were raising has a team really pulled me through it. Even in the last 6.4 km leg where my feet were completely destroyed, I still ran the fastest I could with the support of the entire team and my loving wife I was able to cross the finish line as strong as I started.

Capt Rebecca Wheaton-Sparkes, Intelligence Officer, 1 CAD

I rarely lack motivation to achieve my own fitness goals – I get my drive by motivating and inspiring others. If I am the example for others to follow, failing is not an option! When my wife told me about the 4x4x48 Challenge, it was an immediate yes. The global challenge landed on my birthday – the perfect present for my 36th year. I asked family and friends to “sign-up” to join me for a leg, either in person or virtually. The response was AMAZING! I connected with people from all across Canada via Facetime or phone calls. I didn’t run a single kilometer without being on the phone, catching up with someone special. By the end of the weekend, I had 26 people running, walking, or getting physical in some way with me – in addition to my team mates! Winter in Winnipeg is a tough climate to train in. We have a treadmill, but because our ceiling is so low, I couldn’t use it because my head hits the ceiling! So every run was outside, including at -42 degrees. On those extra cold days, I would often think “what would Goggins do” and use that as the inspiration I needed to get out the door into the freezing cold.

Maj Teesha Wheaton-Sparkes, Logistics Officer, 1 CAD

This challenge spoke to me for many reasons. First, a colleague and friend really wanted to do it, but was having doubts. He didn’t know where to start, or how to get support to make it happen. I immediately knew how. I told him he could do it, and I would get him support. My wife and I are David Goggins fans, so this was a no brainer for her. If there is a challenge out there, she will 100% commit, especially if it involves empowering people and supporting their goals. We wanted to make this goal come true for our friend. The second key piece was the fund-raising plan. Soldier On has been something dear to my heart, and that I have supported many times in the past. I have personal connections with a friend who proudly works for Soldier On. And finally, this event took place over my wife’s birthday, and as a gift to her, I committed to running this challenge with her. We have overcome many challenges together, and with our competitive nature and never ever quit mentality, this was something I would support her in until the end, even if I had to crawl my way through it.

Capt Shelley Simms, Logistics Officer, 1 CAD

When I heard about the 4x4x48 Challenge, I immediately offered to be part of the team. Fitness has always been an important part of my life and under current circumstances, road races and other social fitness events have been postponed. This challenge was not just a way for us to push ourselves mentally and physically. It also allowed us to socialize through WhatsApp and help others by raising funds for Soldier On. Knowing this challenge would help others was a strong motivator and a key reason why I was able to push through physical pain and mental blocks during the 48 hours of running. It is not always easy to find time to exercise with a full-time job and three young children, but the support from this team was nothing short of extraordinary. We encouraged each other through rough patches and made sure to check in with each other after completing each leg of the challenge. The challenge helped me realize that I am capable of more than I ever thought possible and that I am mentally and physically stronger than I give myself credit for. My teammates are inspirational and I am so proud to say I was part of this team!