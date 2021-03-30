11 Military Police Flight encourage parents to talk to their children about ‘stranger danger’

Cpl Collin Hickey, 11 MP Flt

11 MP Flt is encouraging parents and caregivers to talk to children about how to stay safe and how to react if they are approached by a stranger.

The concept of a ‘stranger’ can be difficult for some children to understand, so Military Police suggest the following safety habits to keep your kids safe:

• teach children not to go anywhere with anyone without first getting permission from a parent/ guardian;

• teach children to always have a buddy with them;

• practice scenarios with your child. Ask them what they would do if someone approaches them, asks them for help, says their parent sent them;

• discuss what to do if your child becomes lost or separated from a parent while out in public;

• encourage your child to tell a parent or trusted adult if someone approaches them, or if a situation makes them uncomfortable;

• teach your child to trust their instincts and the importance of paying attention to their surroundings;

• discuss what to do if someone tries to take them somewhere – shouting, kicking, screaming; use the slogan “If asked to go and your parents don’t know, SHOUT NO!”; and

• teach your older child how to stay safe when home alone.

Safety education is important! It helps build a child’s confidence, critical thinking skills, and prepares them for situations they may encounter.

11 MP Flt is committed to community safety. Police request the public to report any suspicious people or activity to 11 Military Police Flight at 780-840-8000, ex 8180, or by dialling 9-1-1. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.