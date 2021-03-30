4 Wing Flyby to celebrate Royal Canadian Air Force 97th Birthday

March 26, 2021 – Cold Lake, AB – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

On April 1, 2021, 4 Wing Cold Lake, will conduct a fly-past over the City of Cold Lake, Alberta, in recognition of the 97th birthday of the Royal Canadian Air Force, our readiness to support our NORAD mandate, and the contribution of all members of the community that have endured a very difficult year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twelve CF-18 Hornets, six CT-155 Hawks, and a CH-146 Griffon will be participating in this fly-past.

At 11 a.m. a formation of CF-18 Hornets and CT-155 Hawks will fly over Kinosoo beach from north to south. The aircraft will then regroup and fly over the city from east to west. The aircraft will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, residents of Cold Lake are encouraged to follow the Province of Alberta’s Public Health Measures on outdoor gatherings and watch the fly-past from the comfort of their homes to the greatest extent possible.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The RCAF is proud to share in special events, which allows us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.