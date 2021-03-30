Lessons learned from a lifetime of video games

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

Video Games are a lot of fun. I have been playing them since my parents splurged and bought my brother and I an Atari 2600 way back in the day – a single button on a joystick were all the controls we had but it was a blast and led to an Apple IIe, then an IBM clone DOS machine with a monochrome monitor and 640k of RAM and a 20mb hard drive – I played the crap out of Pool of Radiance, D&D’s first attempt at a computer-based Role Player Game (RPG), the Ultima series, and then the first iteration of DOOM. The number of hours I burned on that machine was breathtaking. Yet somehow I still had time to eat books, read comics, paint lead miniatures for Warhammer battles and play tabletop RPG’s. Of course, over the intervening years I moved on up to the original NES, better desktops through seven flavours of Windows, the 64, the Wii, and now I get to sit down occasionally with my boys on the Xbox 360, the PS4, or their Switches (yes, plural!) It hasn’t gotten old, though my grey hairs say that I seem to have…

Now that I have spilled my gamer cred (I can hear my kids laughing at my use of the word “gamer” right now…), what have I learned about video games in the last oh… 35 years? I’m going to focus on three things.

1. Video games are an escape.

Like novels, comic books, even like Netflix in many ways. They take you out of your problems, give you something to focus on, immerse yourself in. This escape can be good for you – it can relieve pressure you feel, confusion that confounds you, anxiety about things beyond your control by providing you a little space where you are in control. You call the shots. You make things happen. But like any escape though, when it begins to feel like home, it is important to keep them on the shelf. They can hold you back from moving forward in life, in love, or in work.

2. Video games do NOT de-stress you.

That was something I believed for a long time – I thought when I was wound up if I played some video games, I would calm down. Turns out, no, that doesn’t work. Video games are for the most part challenge oriented. You are trying to accomplish something. And when you fail to accomplish, you get stressed. Yes, if you “die” in-game you can always try again, but that just serves to heighten the stress of playing with the frustration of losing, or failing to execute whatever moves you needed to do to beat the “boss”. A good gaming session may give you a hit of dopamine from beating a few bosses or solving a level, but you won’t feel rested afterwards. You may be even more tired than you were before you started – regardless of how much caffeine you have consumed! So watch out, and don’t count gaming time as downtime.

3. Video games are a delaying tactic.

Video games, because they are, at their core time-sinks, delay you. They fill time that could be used to your advantage. If you’re in school, they fill time you could use to build your comprehension of your lessons. If you have skills you want to grow in like learning a musical instrument, learning to fix things, or building something for your home, those skills are put on hold for “virtual skills”. When Guitar Hero and Rockband came out, it was huge. People spent hundreds of hours mastering the levels and songs in the game. But you know what’s sad? Everyone who did that never learned to play a note on a real guitar. And when the game was no longer fresh, they had nothing lasting. Had they actually picked up a guitar for a hundred hours or so, they might have learned something that would give them and their friends lasting enjoyment for a lifetime.

All three of these truths don’t make video games a bad thing. There have always been and there always will be pastimes like video games, that provide escape, that pretend recreation = relaxation, and that delay you from accomplishing real things in your life. Video games, like lots of things, have a place in our lives and what seems to be a negative may be a positive in certain circumstances. But here’s my pastoral advice to you regarding them: don’t let them climb your priority list. Don’t let them push down the life that is being given to you. You have so much ahead of you; don’t let them delay it. You have so much to give; don’t let them suck out your energy. Flesh and blood needs to always win out over the virtual. No game, no gamer buddies in some city a thousand miles away will be there for you when something real happens. Make sure you live life this side of the matrix.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca