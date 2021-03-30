Stay busy this Spring Break!

PSP Community Recreation

With provincial restrictions discouraging travel, and more people remaining home for spring break this year, 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation has a full week of fun crafts and activities to keep kids and families busy and engaged during the school break. Watch our Facebook – 4 Wing Connection and Instagram – 4 Wing Recreation every day at 1000 hrs, 1200 hrs, and 1400 hrs Friday, 2 April – Friday, 9 April for fun and simple ways to be creative, get active and avoid boredom. Check CAF Connection for more details on the Virtual Spring Break event, and head to Book King to reserve your Take & Make package to coincide with several of the activities.