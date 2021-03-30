What’s new at 419 Tac (F) T Squadron

Honorary Colonel Mike Bullis (right), and his wife Diane Bulis (left) pose for a photo in front of a Royal Canadian Air Force CT155 Hawk, at Hangar 10, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 19, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Capt Yanga Zhu

Michael (Mike) L. Bullis was appointed as Honorary Colonel of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron in Cold Lake, Alberta, on 16 September 2020.

HCol Bullis has the distinction of being the first 419 “Moose” Squadron Honorary Colonel with direct historical family ties to the squadron’s WWII origins. His father, retired Flying Officer Hubert (Hank) Bullis (24 August 1918 – 25 April 2016) was, at his passing, the oldest surviving WWII Mooseman.

HCol Bullis was born in Kingston, Ontario in September 1949, and moved to Claresholm, Alberta, when his father was posted there in January 1952 as a Senior Flying Instructor at RCAF No. 3 Flying Training School. Following several military moves within Alberta, Hank took his release from the RCAF in May 1956 in Edmonton. The family lived there for two more years, and then spent ten years in Dawson Creek, BC, finally settling in Calgary in October 1968, where HCol Bullis still resides.

In 2019, the Bullis Family established the Hubert (Hank) Leslie Bullis Awards of Merit, an annual award given to two junior ranking military members at 4 Wing who have been nominated by their chain of command for exemplifying the characteristics of leadership, loyalty, and going beyond

the call of duty.

The 419 Squadron Honorary Colonel Investiture Ceremony took place on Thursday 18 March 2021 virtually with minimal in-person presence to respect COVID restrictions. Following the signing of the certificates and presentation of the scroll, HCol Bullis and his wife Diane enjoyed the opportunity of touring the squadron.

Honorary Colonel Mike Bullis (left) receives a certificate upon becoming the Honorary Colonel of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron (419 TFTS), with 419 TFTS Lieutenant-Colonel Marin Roesler-Yue (right) during the Honarary Colonel Investiture Ceremony held at the Hangar 10 Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 19, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Honorary Colonel Mike Bullis (left), and 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron Lieutenant-Colonel Marin Roesler-Yue (right) sign the Change of Appointment documents during the Honarary Colonel Investiture Ceremony held at the Hangar 10 Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 19, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Honorary Colonel Mike Bullis poses for his Hero Shot in front of a Royal Canadian Air Force CT155 Hawk, at Hangar 10, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 19, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging