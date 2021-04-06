Grappling Chief Official wanted

The Courier

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Program is seeking a volunteer for the position of CAF Grappling Chief Official.

The Chief Official position for the sport of Grappling will include the 2021 – 2024 Championships (4-year position). It is open to CAF military members (Regular Forces, Class B Reservist IAW CANFORGEN 165/15) or full-time employees of the Canadian Armed Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

The CAF Chief Official will be selected based on their technical background, sporting experience, and suitability. Each candidate will undergo a formal selection process including an interview and aptitude assessment based on the shared competencies of the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. All applications must be received by the National Sport Coordinator, (taillefer.jessica@cfmws.com) no later than 16 April 2021.

Should you have any questions or require further clarification regarding the position or application process, please contact Denis Gaboury (gaboury.denis@cfmws.com) or Jerry Ingham (jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca) at 780-840-8000 local 8195.