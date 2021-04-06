April 6, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

MCpl Northcott
It’s time for #FeatureFriday! Health Promotion’s featured member: MCpl Northcott is an Avionics Systems Technician who has been posted to 4 Wing Cold Lake since May 2008. To maintain good health, MCpl Northcott is physically active through physical activities such as ice hockey, ball hockey and running. His healthy hobbies include skating, fishing, playing basketball and running. “Good health is important to me because it keeps me happy. I find physical activities, especially sports, keep my physical fitness at a high level and I find it very beneficial for my mental health.” Would you like to be featured in the series? Contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca! Photo: Submitted
