You need to nourish to flourish

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

What do you think of when you hear the term “self-care”? Do bubble baths and face masks come to mind? If so, you’re not necessarily wrong, you’re just missing the big picture! The image of self-care that is perpetuated in the media generally focuses solely on pampering yourself, and neglects to discuss the other components of self-care that are incredibly important.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as “the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider”. Furthermore, it states that self-care includes hygiene, nutrition, lifestyle, environmental factors, socioeconomic factors, and self-medication.

There are a couple downsides to believing that self-care is bubble baths and face masks. First, you may not be interested in taking a bath or slathering mud all over your face. Second, you may believe that self-care is a separate activity that you need to make time for. Although there are aspects that do take time, self-care is actually intertwined within your daily life in the way that you take care of your physical and psychological self all day, every day. Self-care includes, but is not limited to, how we eat, how we move, how we sleep, and how to maintain and improve our mental health. It also includes practical aspects of our daily lives, such as having a clean home. Self-care also doesn’t need to be expensive; you may not have the budget for weekly massages, costly apps, organic foods or spa days. That’s okay. We can buy healthy non-organic foods, use free apps, take a walk in nature or practice deep breathing on our own.

To care for your physical body, create a routine that allows you to maintain a healthy eating pattern, engage in regular physical activity, have seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night, and practice good hygiene to discourage illness. Remember that your routine may need to be flexible, based on your work and personal commitments. You may not have the time to spend an hour at the gym every day; however, you could bike to work or go for a walk as a family in the evening.

To care for your psychological self, learn how to cope with stressors positively and actively, as well as anger-generating situations. Take advantage of free stress management, mindfulness, or meditation apps, and engage in mind-body practices such as yoga. Take a break when you need to and practice routine behaviours such as decompression time after work or after a difficult situation. Speaking to a mental health professional is also highly recommended, not only for those who are struggling with mental health, but also for those who may want to learn more effective emotional skills.

It’s also important to connect with others and feel a connection to our community. Humans are, at their basic, communal and social beings. Find ways to forge new relationships, and maintain current relationships, with friends, family, neighbours and those in your community.

