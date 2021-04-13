417 Combat Support Squadron

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Marcin Rosinski

You have two ears and only one mouth, and yet it is easier for you to speak than to listen? Check how to talk so that people would love to talk to you.

According to the principles of good dialogue, listening should be before speaking, understanding before judging, and sharing before discussing. It is only when we listen and try to understand that we are able to establish a real relationship. Listening is a fundamental skill for building relationships and closeness. It is thanks to it that we can get to know and share the wealth of experiences and thoughts of the other person.

Everyone would like to be a good listener. Many of us are convinced that we are really good at it. Regardless of how you judge yourself in this regard, find out to what extent your behavior can sabotage open and honest conversations.

Behaviors that are the opposite of listening include interrupting, guessing what someone wants to say, and ending sentences for someone else and the so-called “not – listening mode”. The first three can be boiled down to the belief that we know what our interlocutor is trying to say. It is precisely this assumption that we have read someone else’s thoughts like a telepath and know what he or she wants to say that often destroys the chances of mutual understanding, and consequently also hinders building closeness. Often times, when we are interrupted, or when we discover that we are not being listened to, we lose the urge to continue the conversation or withdraw into ourselves.

Since we make communication mistakes so easily, what can we do to improve our listening skills? Fortunately, there are some proven and fairly simple ways we can use.

Step 1: Be aware of yourself, your thoughts and emotions. Observe yourself, your reactions, thoughts and emotions during the conversation. Start noticing moments when you are interrupting or not listening. Remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day, so don’t expect to become an excellent listener overnight either. It is important that you start noticing the moments when you find it hardest to get into listening mode or not interrupt the other person. Also observe what you think and feel then. I encourage you to observe yourself with curiosity; do not judge yourself. Just see how you act and react. Collect data to go further.

Step 2: Analyze your observations. After you have made a few observations, consider if they have any common features. Maybe you don’t listen when you are tired or busy with something else? Perhaps the most difficult thing for you to focus on is the conversation when you come home from work?

One of the people I worked with found it hard to listen when she felt anxious or stressed. Another saw that when he is absorbed in his hobby, his relatives can talk to him and their words do not reach him at all. Yet another realized that when she feels attacked, her ears seem to close and stop listening; withdraw. Do the same if interrupting someone during conversation is your weakness. Think, maybe you are interrupting a specific person or when a specific topic is being raised? Or maybe before you stop, a thought pops into your head that you already understand what’s going on? I am reminded of what one woman said. She tended to get in the way of others, especially when someone was complaining to her or telling her about something difficult. She noticed that during the conversation she was convinced that she was beginning to understand what the other person was talking about, and compassion combined with something akin to excitement resulting from the feeling that she was beginning to understand. This connection caused her to interrupt her interlocutor before the other person finished her speech. Unfortunately, often the other person reacted with anger, withdrawal, or accused them of not feeling listened to.

Step 3: Work on yourself. If you already know the circumstances under which you find it hardest to listen, or when you interrupt most often, start working on yourself. We don’t always have the strength to listen to the other person. Communicate clearly to others how you feel and what your needs are. By calmly saying that you are tired or have a hard time concentrating, you minimize the risk of being told you are not listening. Tell your relatives when it is most difficult for you to enter the “listening mode” and find a solution together. Think about what will help you concentrate on listening. Maybe it’s worth coming up with a “secret word” to help you get into “listening mode”? There are as many ways as there are people. Think, talk and test different solutions.

Remember you don’t know everything. When you want to interrupt someone again, replace the statement with a question. Sometimes it is difficult to listen to someone else’s speech without interrupting them. At the same time, asking questions can help the other person see more clearly what they are talking about or what is bothering them.

Try not to interrupt but to ask. Remember – hearing what your interlocutor is saying is about more than just listening. If you want to hear, you have to listen, try to understand and not judge. Good luck!

marcin.rosinski@forces.gc.ca