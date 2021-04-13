Statement by the Minister of National Defence on the Passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

Ottawa – National Defence

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement April 9, 2021 on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh:

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh, a man who embodied service before self throughout his long life. I have had the honour of meeting with Prince Philip a number of times while serving as an aide-de-camp to the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia and while working for the Vancouver Police Department. I will always remember his dedication to Canada and deep connection with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“From his distinguished career with the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of public service, his extensive philanthropic work, and his thousands of inspiring engagements around the world, Prince Philip was bound by a sense of duty to others.

“Here in Canada, this sense of duty was reflected in the unique bond Prince Philip developed with the Canadian Armed Forces, and over the years he became Colonel in Chief of six Canadian units. In 2011, he was named Honorary General of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as Honorary Admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

“Prince Philip was motivated to serve both Queen and country, and his steadfast support of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was unwavering for more than seven decades. He will be forever remembered for his commitment to community engagement, and as a devoted husband, a father of four, a grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather of 10. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family on this saddest of days, and we extend our deepest condolences for this profound loss.”