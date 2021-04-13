TGIW a hit at the mess

Rows of cars wait in line at the Officers’ Mess to pick up their drive-thru style lunch. Photo: Submitted

The Courier

Since August 7th, 2020 the 4 Wing Messes have been putting on pick-up or drive-thru style meals almost every Wednesday for lunch to provide a little bit of a morale boost to their members during COVID-19. With the messes still closed to activities due to a combination of Wing and Provincial restrictions, the messes have continued to look for ways to keep their members engaged and to give back as much as possible. Since the start of the program, over 15,000 meals have been provided to members ranging from taco salad to donairs to shepherd’s pie. The weekly event has seen over 800 members consistently since October and is described by many as a bright spot during their week. Officers’ Mess PMC Major Gabe Gosselin describes the activity and what it means as “an important connection between our Mess Executive volunteers and 4 Wing membership during COVID where it shows how our colleagues are making the effort to sustain that culture of camaraderie that is so needed during this period”. This popular program is looking to continue for as long as possible while restrictions remain in place so that the members can enjoy a little bit of the mess, even if they can’t be inside of it. The committees are always looking for other options too, so if you have any ideas, feel free to contact your mess committee at any time.