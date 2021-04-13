Watch a great Canadian movie

PSP Community Recreation

Now in its eighth year, National Canadian Film Day (NCFD) has taken root as our largest annual celebration of Canadian culture. It is about giving Canadians an opportunity to gather together (although virtually this year) and celebrate the incredible achievements of our nation’s filmmakers. Every year hundreds of screenings take place on every conceivable platform and, in normal times, in every conceivable venue. This year on April 21, 2021, Canadians everywhere will be watching a great Canadian film. We hope all of you will join in!

Grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy one, or all three of the fantastic Canadian films 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation will have available. The Grizzlies is a heartwarming true story about a small Arctic town struggling with the highest suicide rate in North America, and a group of Inuit students’ lives are transformed when they are introduced to the sport of lacrosse. 1991 recounts lead character Ricardos’ adventures of his 21-year-old self, when he went to Italy following love. Meatballs is a comedy about the wacky hijinks of counselors and campers at a less-than-average summer camp.

Follow our event on the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page for more details leading up to the event, and to be a part of the discussion following the screenings.